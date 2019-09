60 wonderful years

Pat and Shirley Ryan with their wedding photos and a story about their marriage in the BDT in 1959. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Pat and Shirley Ryan with their wedding photos and a story about their marriage in the BDT in 1959. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Shirley and Pat Ryan were joined in marriage 60 years ago today in 1959 at the All Saints Church in Piper Street.

They met at the Palais de Danse when Shirley was 18 and Pat 24, and were engaged 18 months later.

“He wanted to get married after six weeks, he chased me I didn’t chase him,” said Shirley.

Please log in to read the whole article.