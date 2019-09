Teeing off for a good cause

Stacey Ferguson (left) is playing on Sunday in a team with local Ride for Sick Kids cyclists Trystan Summers, Mark Craven and Tim Ferguson. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Stacey Ferguson (left) is playing on Sunday in a team with local Ride for Sick Kids cyclists Trystan Summers, Mark Craven and Tim Ferguson. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

The annual Ronald McDonald House Charities golf day is on Sunday to help the team of Broken Hill cyclists with their fundraising for the Ronald McDonald House Ride for Sick Kids.

The day tees off at 10am at the Broken Hill Golf and Country Club and the forecast temperature is 31 degrees, perfect for a day on the green.

Entry to the competition costs $30 for golf club members and $40 for non-members. Teams of four people will compete in the Ambrose event, male and female, for $1000 in prizes and any skill level is welcome.

