Farewell, Fish

NSWDPI Fisheries’ Martin Asmus runs water into the gills of a recused Murray Cod from below Weir 32 on the Darling River. PICTURES: Myles Burt NSWDPI Fisheries’ Martin Asmus runs water into the gills of a recused Murray Cod from below Weir 32 on the Darling River. PICTURES: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Locals watched on as Murray Cod and Golden Perch were shocked and caught during a fish rescue on the Darling River yesterday as NSW Department of Primary Industries Fisheries branch rolled out an electro fishing boat into drying pools south of Menindee’s Weir 32.

Murray Cod and Golden Perch were stunned with 500 - 1000 volt cables extending off the boat, making it easier for NSW Fisheries employees to net the fish.

Workers then carried the fish to transport trucks with water holding tanks, so the fish could be released into the Lower Darling connection to the Murray River near Wentworth, NSW.

Please log in to read the whole article.