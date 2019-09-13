‘Halve’ allocations

By Craig Brealey

The desperation being felt as rivers run dry, fish die by the millions and towns run out of water and income should not distract us from the original cause of the problem, says a former water manager for the Murray-Darling Basin Authority.

The massive over-extraction of water for irrigation had brought us to this state and it would get worse unless government cut all water allocations by half, according to Bill Johnson who worked for the MDBA for nine years in the northern basin.

Even now, government was discussing the licensing of floodplain irrigation which would result in even more water being taken in northern NSW and Queensland, Mr Johnson said yesterday.

