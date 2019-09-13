Under eight minutes

The annual Perfect Light Film Festival is fast approaching and they’re calling for filmmakers to submit their entries.

Entering your short film gives you the chance to be screened in front of 1500 people and win a share of up to $4,000 in cash and prizes.

The Festival will be held in Broken Hill on Saturday, November 2, in Sturt Park with a launch on the Friday night, and a filmmaking workshop held on the Sunday.

