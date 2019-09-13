The wide comb woolshed wars

By Emily McInerney

In April 1983, a group of Broken Hill men travelled to Mutooroo Station to attack shearers for not taking part in a strike about wide shearing combs.

The South Australian sheep station had to stop shearing as four men were bashed and suffered serious injuries.

It was reported in the BDT on April 16, 1983, that police investigated the assault at the station, which is 100 kilometres from Broken Hill.

