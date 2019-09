Elderly man forced to watch robbery

The burnt out car in Sampson Street on Friday morning. PICTURE: Emily McInerney The burnt out car in Sampson Street on Friday morning. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

An immobile elderly man had to watch his home get ransacked when two men invaded his Morgan Street home about 2.15am yesterday.

The resident had recently suffered a stroke and was unable to move as the men went through his belongings.

The man’s grandson appealed for information about the disgraceful act on social media yesterday.

Please log in to read the whole article.