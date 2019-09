Boys star on court

The BHHS senior boys netball team (back from left) Nick Schofield, Casey Ferguson, Blake Rogers, Dylan Foggo, (front) Ky Gilmore, Tom Burke and Will Campbell. Absent: Lachlan McKenzie and Kaleb Philp. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson The BHHS senior boys netball team (back from left) Nick Schofield, Casey Ferguson, Blake Rogers, Dylan Foggo, (front) Ky Gilmore, Tom Burke and Will Campbell. Absent: Lachlan McKenzie and Kaleb Philp. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Broken Hill High School has a team of up-and-coming netball stars on their hands, year 10 boys who will be competing in the state finals this month.

Earlier this term the boys went to Orange to compete in the Central West Region NSW Netball Schools Cup.

They easily topped their playing pool and progressed straight through to the grand final, which they won.

