Darlings on the Darling

(From left) Lexia Layback, Megan Williams, Tom MacLeod, Supre’ Schultz, Charlotte Borthwick and Fox Pflueger beside the Darling River near Tolarno Station. PICTURE: Supplied (From left) Lexia Layback, Megan Williams, Tom MacLeod, Supre’ Schultz, Charlotte Borthwick and Fox Pflueger beside the Darling River near Tolarno Station. PICTURE: Supplied

By Callum Marshall

Friends of the Earth has once again joined with the LGBTI and drag communities to raise awareness about the state of the Darling River with a trip out to Menindee yesterday, and a visit to Broken Heel today.

Friends of the Earth’s Megan Williams said coming out to the region and having events planned for the day in Menindee was about raising awareness of the issue to a wider audience.

“This is our second time coming to do a drag show on the river,” she said.

