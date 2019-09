Take a big drag

Tom Henderson, aka Amanda Screetly, poses in front of his glamour shots taken by Penny Hall. PICTURE: Maddison Basset-White Tom Henderson, aka Amanda Screetly, poses in front of his glamour shots taken by Penny Hall. PICTURE: Maddison Basset-White

By Maddison Basset-White

This Year’s Drag in Drag street parade has a new group walking in an attempt to highlight the importance of LGBTIQ+ and diversity.

Far West District’s Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ) is highlighting the importance of diversity and workplace inclusion today while walking in this year’s parade.

DCJ will be decked out with banners, t-shirts and a decorated van for the parade. Each one of their parade items features their three key words ‘inclusive, respectful and authentic’, bringing workmates together as friends that share a common cause.

Please log in to read the whole article.