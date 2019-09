Give Lead Ted a run

Nate Norris gives Lead Ted a big hug whilst other kids line up to do the same. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Morgan Street kindergarten students were taught about lead awareness after taking part in the new LeadSmart School Education Program.

The newly-launched program has been designed to engage public school students from an early age right through to Year 6.

Broken Hill Environmental Lead Program chairperson Marion Browne said the program has been developed to equip children with the skills to address lead issues into the future.

