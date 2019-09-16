Inquest into teen’s death

By Michael Murphy

An inquest has been called into the death of Broken Hill teenager Alex Braes whose shocking case received national media attention last week after it aired on ABC’s Four Corners.

A “directions hearing” before Deputy State Coroner Elizabeth Ryan is scheduled for Friday this week in a Sydney courthouse.

A directions hearing is usually a short discussion about what should happen next in the case. The Coroner decides the best way to conduct the inquest.

