Fine outback art show

West Darling Arts’ Executive Director Cathy Farry with Michelle Platell’s pastel piece ‘Mount King Tank, Olive Downs.’ PICTURE: Callum Marshall West Darling Arts’ Executive Director Cathy Farry with Michelle Platell’s pastel piece ‘Mount King Tank, Olive Downs.’ PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

West Darling Arts will soon be displaying pastel paintings by people from Tibooburra and district.

The exhibition comes from recent pastel workshops and Executive Director of West Darling Arts, Cathy Farry, who said the works that emerged had been amazing.

“They had a couple of workshops with a pastel artist called Lyn Barnes, and one of those workshops was sponsored by the Royal Flying Doctor Service as part of their Mental Health service,” said Ms Farry.

Please log in to read the whole article.