Ambassador in the Hill

Diana Nelson, Australia’s Ambassador to Peru. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Diana Nelson, Australia’s Ambassador to Peru. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Diana Nelson, Australia’s Ambassador to Peru, has been in the city to talk to local organisations, as well as community and business groups, about developing connections with the South American country.

Ms Nelson’s visit last week was part of a regional travel program organised by the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, a program which is conducted once every parliamentary term.

She said it had been absolutely fabulous visiting Broken Hill as a representative of the Australian Foreign Service.

Please log in to read the whole article.