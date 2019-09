Over 3000 at Heel Festival

Philmah Box and Art Simone during Saturday night’s performance at the Broken Heel Festival. PICTURE: Myles Burt Philmah Box and Art Simone during Saturday night’s performance at the Broken Heel Festival. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Emily McInerney

More than 3000 people attended the big three days of the Broken Heel Festival which wrapped up yesterday.

Festival organiser Esther La Rovere said the events held at the Palace Hotel on Friday night drew 1100 to 1200 people.

“We were sold out on Saturday night - we were at capacity, which was 1,800 tickets,” Esther said. “Our numbers were also up for Sunday.”

Please log in to read the whole article.