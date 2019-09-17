Vintage treasure rolls in

By Emily McInerney

Two long distance adventurers are about to roll into the city in a 1937 Riley Lynx.

Noel McIntosh and Rob Everett will be here on Thursday as part of a 15-day, 5000km trip around the perimeter of NSW.

They left Sydney on September 12, travelling down the South coast to Eden then up the mountains to Jindabyne.

