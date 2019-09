Honouring Pro

From left: Annette Northey, Julie and John Hart. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson From left: Annette Northey, Julie and John Hart. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Pro Hart has been further immortalised in Broken Hill with Airport Road officially being renamed to honour the late artist.

It will now be known as Pro Hart Way.

The name was changed by the NSW Government’s Geographical Names Board after an application was lodged by local Annette Northey and City Council’s Asset Naming Committee, chaired by Councillor Christine Adams.

