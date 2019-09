St Joes head into the Grand Final

St Joes’ Matt Muscat (second from left) rises highest to a cross. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt St Joes’ Matt Muscat (second from left) rises highest to a cross. PICTURE: Gavin Schmidt

By Callum Marshall

St Joes beat Celtic in a hard fought, extra-time thriller in the soccer semi-final on the weekend, the winning goal scored in the final 10 minutes.

Having drawn once and beaten each other twice during the regular season, it was no surprise to see the two teams evenly matched for the majority of the semi-final.

Possession of the ball was constantly changing hands, quick wingers and forwards were breaking past opposition defences, and both sides’ backlines and midfield were working hard to build up the play as well as disrupting and instigating attacks.

