Clinicians speak out

Broken Hill Health Service. PICTURE: Myles Burt Broken Hill Health Service. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Callum Marshall

Former clinicians at Broken Hill Hospital have shed further light on what they describe as a hospital with cultural problems at the management level, among other concerns.

Following last week’s Four Corners report which delved into the failures of assessment, medical testing and quick hospital transfer that led to local teenager Alex Braes’ death in 2017, the BDT has heard from former clinicians about supposedly wider cultural and staffing issues at the hospital.

Concerns raised include the lack of adequate staffing at times of great need, including specialists, lack of proper responses to clinicians’ concerns, major risk concerns, and a culture which was sometimes inappropriate, bullying and aggressive.

