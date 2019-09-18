Country star to perform at Silverton

PICTURE: Supplied

By Callum Marshall

Country singer Sara Storer will be out at Silverton again next month to perform for the NSW Landcare and Local Land Services conference.

It’ll be the first time the conference has been held in the Far West, with Ms Storer’s performance part of a three day event that includes a keynote address from Charlie Arnott, winner of the 2018 Bob Hawke Landcare Award, a gala dinner, and Drag Queen Entertainment at the Palace Hotel.

Ms Storer as in Silverton earlier this year for the Silverton Sunsets Festival, and said it was great to be going back.

