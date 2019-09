City folk bring gifts

The members of the Narellan Probus Club who visited Broken Hill. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson The members of the Narellan Probus Club who visited Broken Hill. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

Members of South-West Sydney’s Probus Club of Narellan visited Broken Hill and the Far West, and two of their own, Linda Lord and Jeanette Jackson, decided to do something for the pastoralists in dire need of water.

They proposed to the Probus Club that a collection be taken up and vouchers be purchased to be distributed to families so they can spend it how they wish, in hope of helping out a little bit.

The generosity of the club was unanticipated and the end result was a total of $1650 raised.

Please log in to read the whole article.