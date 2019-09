Shooters back palliative care

Field and Game Association Secretary Cassie McEvoy (left) presents a cheque to Rebekah Zanette for Broken Hill Palliative Care Service. PICTURE: Supplied Field and Game Association Secretary Cassie McEvoy (left) presents a cheque to Rebekah Zanette for Broken Hill Palliative Care Service. PICTURE: Supplied

During August the Broken Hill Field and Game Association conducted its annual charity shoot, with money raised donated to the Broken Hill Palliative Care Service.

There were nearly 50 shooters, both visitors and locals, plus family and friends in attendance. The shooters enjoyed a great weekend of shooting, and a great Saturday evening when chef Ricky Cooper and his crew of volunteers served up a magnificent three course dinner to all present.

The shooters and their families were more than happy to put their hand in their pocket for a worthy cause. The proceeds from the dinner, additional donations on the night, and a generous donation from Kerry Turley and the team at Discount Tyres Broken Hill, came to a total of $570.

Please log in to read the whole article.