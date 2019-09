Top-notch judges set for two-day workshop

Pam Lane and Barbara Walter before judging the decorated cakes at the Silver City Show. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Pam Lane and Barbara Walter before judging the decorated cakes at the Silver City Show. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

The Broken Hill Cake Decorators have been able to secure the services of the Silver City Show’s cake decorating judges to hold a two-day workshop.

Cake Decorators’ Association publicity officer Vicki Sladden said they were lucky to get national judges Barbara Walter and Pam Lane to conduct the workshop that starts at 9.15am today at the Zinc Bowling Club.

It is open to the public, and morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea will be provided. The cost is $20 and bookings need to be made for catering purposes.

