Working life in the Silver City

Tia Osman experiencing life at The Silly Goat. PICTURE: Maddison Bassett-White Tia Osman experiencing life at The Silly Goat. PICTURE: Maddison Bassett-White

By Maddison Bassett-White

Currently, Year 10 students from Willyama High School are spread across town for work experience.

For the past week-and-a-half they have been in one or two businesses gaining life skills and testing out what careers they may want to pursue in the future.

Tia Osman is doing her work experience at The Silly Goat Cafe. While there, she is working with customer service through waitressing and socialising with new people and is also doing jobs out in the kitchen area such as washing dishes and cooking, which Tia said she found rather enjoyable.

