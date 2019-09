Chamber resurrection to help businesses

Foundation Broken Hill’s Executive Officer Prue Sulicich and Working Alliance Group’s (an off-shoot of 25in25) Karren Howe are working on a funding grant to secure a business co-ordinator for the Chamber of Commerce. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Foundation Broken Hill’s Executive Officer Prue Sulicich and Working Alliance Group’s (an off-shoot of 25in25) Karren Howe are working on a funding grant to secure a business co-ordinator for the Chamber of Commerce. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

The Chamber of Commerce is set to reopen thanks to the hard work of local groups.

Foundation Broken Hill had recently been gifted the Chamber of Commerce.

The Foundation, together with the 25in25 group, want to use it as a hub for businesses in Broken Hill.

Please log in to read the whole article.