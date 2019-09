Chucking a big lap

Rob Everett and Noel McIntosh with Noel’s 1937 Riley Lynx that they are doing a lap of NSW in. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Rob Everett and Noel McIntosh with Noel’s 1937 Riley Lynx that they are doing a lap of NSW in. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

An 80-year-old car and two men enjoying a lap around the state - what an adventure.

That’s what Noel McIntosh and Rob Everett are doing, and they stopped at Broken Hill yesterday.

The adventure re-enacts the journeys of pre-war motoring pioneers in an aim to revive the excitement and unpredictability of “vintage” motoring.

Please log in to read the whole article.