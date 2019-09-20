‘Death gap’ motion fails in parliament

By Myles Burt

A motion to acknowledge a “rural health crisis” in NSW was shut down and flipped in NSW Parliament yesterday.

Murray MP Helen Dalton pushed a motion addressing rural and regional health following the ABC Four Corners report ‘Health Hazard’, which highlighted tragedies that had occurred in regional hospitals.

The program featured the case of a Broken Hill teenager who died from a bacterial infection that went undiagnosed in the emergency department until his fourth visit in September, 2017.

Please log in to read the whole article.