White Cliffs water drama

By Callum Marshall

The use of a White Cliffs storage tank has divided opinion in the town, with one resident sending a petition to the local council to leave its water for recreational use while another backs plans to use water from it to help bitumise local roads.

With Central Darling Shire Council planning to commence roadworks at Mandalay Road, between Keraro Road and Common Grid, in several weeks’ time, the Shire has said water for the works “will be sourced from the Council depot dam and Pear Tank.”

Potential Pear Tank water use has angered local Linda George however, with the former President of the local Tourist Association organising and sending off a petition to council to leave the water alone for recreational use.

Please log in to read the whole article.