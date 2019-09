Journey to the past

Margaret Tadrosse, Annette Cahill, and Gail Torv on their journey back in time. PICTURE: Supplied

By Maddison Bassett-White

Three women from Sydney have embarked on an adventure in Broken Hill in search of their family’s history.

The three women have travelled to the Silver City to research their family history for the future generations of their family, so that they know where their roots were, and where they came from.

On March 19, 1932, a man from Broken Hill and a woman from Haberfield, Sydney, met. These two people were the women’s grandparents.

