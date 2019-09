Expect a cracker

West A Grade captain Zane Kemp (left) and St Joes A Grade captain Dave O’Mally. PICTURE: Callum Marshall West A Grade captain Zane Kemp (left) and St Joes A Grade captain Dave O’Mally. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

West and St Joes will battle it out in the A Grade grand final today in what should be an absolute cracker of a match.

With both sides beating each other twice in the regular season and drawing their other game, expect a tight, skilful game where accurate long ball passing, quick counters, solid defending and neat play in the midfield should feature.

West, the reigning champions, could point out their 3-2 win over St Joes in the Knockout Cup final this year as an extra boost for today’s game but, overall, the two sides have been evenly matched across most of their games.

