Huge five years

(From left) Mary Ryan, Lexie Milne, Helen Bates, Leeann Clogg and Julie Garner prepare as Pink October starts to gear up again. PICTURE: Emily McInerney (From left) Mary Ryan, Lexie Milne, Helen Bates, Leeann Clogg and Julie Garner prepare as Pink October starts to gear up again. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

It’s been a big five years since the inception of Pink October with over $300,000 being raised for Breast Cancer support in the city.

The Broken Hill Breast Cancer Support Group (BHBCSG) - fund raising committee are again gearing up for Pink October and they need the community’s help to “Paint Our Town Pink”.

The committee and volunteers have been meeting on a regular basis since March, making rosettes.

Please log in to read the whole article.