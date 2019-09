GF evenly poised

West’s B Grade captain Codee Mitchell (left) and Alma’s B Grade captain Samuel Harrap. PICTURE: Callum Marshall West’s B Grade captain Codee Mitchell (left) and Alma’s B Grade captain Samuel Harrap. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Alma and West go up against each other in the B Grade soccer final today, in what’s promising to be a “fiery, close one”.

Two high-scoring, defensively solid teams will face off today, just as they did last year when the Goats won 1-0 against the Panthers in the final.

With both teams thumping Celtic and St Joes several times throughout the season, their matches between each other have been much tighter affairs with the biggest winning margin a 3-0 win for Alma in round 5.

