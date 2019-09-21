Panthers take on Goats

West co-captains Sabina Brown (left) and Jasmine Mitchell (right) alongside Alma’s captain Phaige Hocking. PICTURE: Callum Marshall West co-captains Sabina Brown (left) and Jasmine Mitchell (right) alongside Alma’s captain Phaige Hocking. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

West and Alma will be battling it out in the Women’s soccer grand final today, in what should be a fantastic game of speed, skill and strength.

The two sides were incredibly prolific in the goal-scoring charts this year with a positive goal difference of 95 for the Panthers and 55 for the Goats.

Strong defence was a feature for both sides as well, as they shipped only 13 (West) and 14 (Alma) goals throughout the 15-game regular season.

