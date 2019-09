Panthers pounce

West Panther’s Jordan Cox (left) and Shane Hayward hold up the League Champions’ trophy. PICTURE: Callum Marshall West Panther’s Jordan Cox (left) and Shane Hayward hold up the League Champions’ trophy. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

The A grade soccer grand final was promised to be a cracker, and it didn’t disappoint with a high-scoring, back-and-forth, fiery game seeing West crowned Premiers after extra time.

Right from the start the game was played at an electric pace, with Panthers’ Madden Paul, Zane Kemp and Shane Hayward closing down St Joes’ passes, holding onto the ball well and winning setting up several attacks.

The Panthers’ early pressure told as Chris West scored the team’s first goal of the match with a strike on the left side of the St Joes box, which managed to slip past a number of players and goalkeeper Cooper Flemming.

Please log in to read the whole article.