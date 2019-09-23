20th anniversary

Vince Gauci Vince Gauci

Foundation Broken Hill will celebrate its 20th anniversary on Saturday October 12 during a gala event to be held at the Broken Hill Regional Art Gallery.

Invited guests include Foundation supporters and contributors to the Foundation’s Capital Fund along with Foundation Ambassadors; past and current project clients; and community groups with which the Foundation has interacted over the years.

“The event is not intended as a fundraiser,” Foundation Chair Vince Gauci said.

Please log in to read the whole article.