Put roo on your plate

Pandora’s Palate owner Lee Cecchin. PICTURE: Myles Burt Pandora’s Palate owner Lee Cecchin. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

More awareness around recipes and the health benefits of kangaroo meat could help put the dish on menus across Australia.

As certain restaurants embrace kangaroo, Pandora’s Palate owner Lee Cecchin said the meat still had a way to go before it become a national staple.

Ms Cecchin said there’s a huge market for kangaroo, especially with abundant populations that could be utilised a lot more.

Please log in to read the whole article.