An almighty thriller

Alma’s premiership winning women’s team with coach Codey Ralph (right), William Hebbard and club mascot Rudi the Goat. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Alma’s premiership winning women’s team with coach Codey Ralph (right), William Hebbard and club mascot Rudi the Goat. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

A thrilling, intense, back-and-forth game saw the Alma Women’s team beat West 12-11 on penalties, with both sides rallying well when the game looked like it was slipping away from them.

At the start of the match, it was West who came out with all guns blazing as their forwards and midfielders put incredible pressure on the Goats’ backline.

Alma were struggling to get it out of their third and West players such as Rebecca Deer, Monique Simmons, Sabina Brown and Braidi McLeod-Quinn were tackling well and forcing Goats’ mistakes.

