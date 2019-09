Captain’s kick wins match

Alma’s B Grade side celebrates the premiership win. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Alma’s B Grade side celebrates the premiership win. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

It was a tight, tough game in the B grade soccer final, with Alma prevailing over West 1-0 with a superb strike from the Goats’ captain Samuel Harrap.

In Saturday’s first seniors’ final, both sides threatened early with breakaways on the wings which saw players slipping past opposition defences and teeing up their forwards in the opposition box.

The Goats were looking particularly neat along the left and in the middle with Harrap combining well with Colby Stenhouse and Bailey Stubing on a number of occasions.

