Zumba class to help Firies’ MND climb

(Back, from left) Cohen Turner, Zel Nejaim and Tommy Seward with Zumba instructors (front) Amy Ellice and Sarah Rolton.PICTURE: Emily McInerney (Back, from left) Cohen Turner, Zel Nejaim and Tommy Seward with Zumba instructors (front) Amy Ellice and Sarah Rolton.PICTURE: Emily McInerney

A special YMCA Zumba class will be held at the end of October to raise funds for the firefighters that are doing the MND climb.

“Firies Climb for Motor Neurone Disease” is an annual event in which hundreds of firefighters climb the Sydney Tower Eye to raise money for the cause. The tower is 98 storeys high and it is 1,504 steps to the top.

As if that wasn’t hard enough, they will make the climb carrying 20kg of firefighting gear.

