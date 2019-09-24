Riverina Bishop visits Broken Hill and local Anglican Church

The Right Reverend Donald Kirk, Bishop of Riverina, with the Reverend Helen Ferguson. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson The Right Reverend Donald Kirk, Bishop of Riverina, with the Reverend Helen Ferguson. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Broken Hill’s Anglican Church has welcomed the new Bishop of Riverina, Donald Kirk, who visited the city last weekend.

“I was consecrated as Bishop three months ago and I’m starting to do the rounds of the diocese, and this is my first visit as Bishop through Broken Hill,” Bishop Kirk said yesterday.

“I’m the leader of the diocese of Riverina, so leader of the Anglican Church in this part of NSW, and a large part of that means I’m responsible to care for all the clergy and the people in the parishes in the diocese and I provide leadership and support.”

Please log in to read the whole article.