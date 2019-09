Record entries for film festival

Perfect Light Film Festival producer Meg Pascoe and director Steve Bastoni in the city yesterday. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Perfect Light Film Festival producer Meg Pascoe and director Steve Bastoni in the city yesterday. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

The AGL Perfect Light Film Festival is coming back to Broken Hill on the first weekend in November.

Festival director Steve Bastoni and festival producer Meg Pascoe were in the city yesterday to get things started.

The pair were very excited to be bringing it back and said that it had attracted a record number of entries, and some great things were in store.

