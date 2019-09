Pro Hart sculptures come back to life

Operations manager Chris Adams has been painting Pro Hart’s sculptures in Wyman Street in their original colours. PICTURE: Myles Burt Operations manager Chris Adams has been painting Pro Hart’s sculptures in Wyman Street in their original colours. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

A Pro Hart sculpture across the road from the Wyman Street Gallery has had its true colours restored with the sculpture representing Galena crystals given a yellow coat of paint.

Pro Hart Gallery manager John Hart said all the sculptures over the road will also be restored.

John said why his father Pro decided to paint them black remained a mystery.

