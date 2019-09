Sammy set for big summer

Sam Betts sneaks one past the bat earlier this year. PICTURE: Peter Argent Sam Betts sneaks one past the bat earlier this year. PICTURE: Peter Argent

By Peter Argent

All-rounder Sam Betts took three wickets at a cost of just nine runs from fours overs, including a maiden at the start of the final SA Scorpions trial game against Victoria on Friday at the Park 25 oval in the centre of Adelaide.

With a full program of Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL) and Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL|05), Betts has plenty on over the summer months, including new challenges.

She spent eight weeks during the Australian winter playing for Hampshire in the English Twenty20 competition and has signed for the Perth Scorchers for the fifth edition of the WBBL.

