Playing in the Hill

‘Unsupervised’ by photographer Alexandrena Parker. ‘Unsupervised’ by photographer Alexandrena Parker.

By Emily McInerney

A photo taken in Broken Hill was a finalist in the Australian Life photography competition.

‘Unsupervised’ was captured by Alexandrena Parker last year when she travelled to Broken Hill for a week-long photography shoot.

The picture is described as ‘children at play, alone, without any adult supervision is simply not seen anymore. Do we live in an era where we are too afraid to leave our children to play by themselves? Set in the streets of Broken Hill, outback NSW, this scene explores the relationship between landscape past and present’.

