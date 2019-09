75th anniversary

President Bill Graham with a plaque to mark the 75th anniversary of the Legion of Ex-Servicemen and Women. PICTURE: Emily McInerney President Bill Graham with a plaque to mark the 75th anniversary of the Legion of Ex-Servicemen and Women. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

President Bill Graham with a plaque to mark the 75th anniversary of the Legion of Ex-Servicemen and Women.

Mr Graham attended the Annual General Meeting in Sydney to help the local sub branch mark the milestone.

The AGM also discussed what each branch was doing through the year.

Please log in to read the whole article.