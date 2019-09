Golden couple celebrate

Lyn and Geoff Bennetts will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Lyn and Geoff Bennetts will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Lyn and Geoff Bennetts will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Friday, September 27. The pair have had five decades worth of love and hardships and everything in between and family still remains the number one thing in their lives.

The pair met in 1964 at what was known back then as ‘Martin’s Corner,’ on the corner of Argent and Oxide streets. They said it was the “in thing” at the time to catch the bus from that corner.

They began dating straight away with dates to the old skating rink in Crystal Street and Saturday nights at the cinema or the drive-in.

Please log in to read the whole article.