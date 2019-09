SA slow off mark

Sam Betts lets one rip on Tuesday. PICTURE: Peter Argent Sam Betts lets one rip on Tuesday. PICTURE: Peter Argent

By Peter Argent

Despite a strong bowling performance by Sam Betts, especially in game two of her side’s 2019-2020 Women’s National Cricket League competition and some good top order batting, the South Australian Scorpions have recorded two losses from their opening games.

Both played that Karen Rolton Oval in the heart of the central business district in Adelaide, the opening game against New South Wales Breakers last Sunday was reduced due to inclement weather early in the day.

South Australia batted well courtesy of Scorpions acting captain Tahlia McGrath and 78 not out by Kangaroo Island export Bridget Patterson, making 8-195 from their 37 overs.

