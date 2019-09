Sign wars

A welcome sign on the Adelaide Road being lifted by a crane yesterday morning. PICTURE: Callum Marshall A welcome sign on the Adelaide Road being lifted by a crane yesterday morning. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

An ugly dispute over a welcome sign took a bizarre twist yesterday when City Council declared it did not own it.

The two parties Boss Constructions and Council have been locked in a long-running tit-for-tat battle over a parcel of land on the Adelaide Road purchased almost a decade ago.

Boss Constructions Director Nick Bobos told Wednesday night’s Council meeting he would be removing the sign from his land because City Council had not paid rent for it.

