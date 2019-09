Old beauty bound for Ivanhoe

(From left) Steve Lance, Sue Lance, Grason Trappel, Kale Ogilvie, Melissa Morgan (Steve's sister) and Ross Morgan beside the 1970 Mercedes Benz 1418 truck that will be going to the Ivanhoe Truck, Tractor, Car and Bike Show next weekend. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

This 1970 Mercedes Benz 1418 is making its way to the Ivanhoe Truck, Tractor, Car and Bike Show next weekend.

The truck is three quarters of the way to being fully restored by Steve Lance in memory of his parents Bobby and Gwenda Lance, who originally owned and operated the truck at Ivanhoe carting wool, livestock and fuel.

After Bobby’s untimely death in 1977, the truck was purchased by the Scott family at Coona Coona Station via Wilcannia.

