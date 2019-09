New cop of the north

Senior constable Vicki Shipley is looking forward to calling Tibooburra her new home. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Tibooburra has a new cop in town after Senior Constable Vicki Shipley decided to move from Wollongong to the remote village.

Snr Cst Shipley has been a police officer for 14 years working in the Sutherland Highway Patrol.

Her first time working in the Barrier Police District, Snr Cst Shipley said Tibooburra first caught her eye when she was travelling around the outback with her husband.

